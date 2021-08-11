RECIPE: Make Lingering Shade’s Smoked Trout Dip

With its cocktail list full of references to beaches from Nantucket to Sanibel Island, it’s not surprising that Lingering Shade would augment those cocktails with a beachy dip. Paul Donahue and Lewis Jeffries, co-owners of Lingering Shade Social Club, were happy to share this recipe. Donahue told us, “We started making a dip like this when we had our house on St. George Island. Our friend would smoke trout that her husband caught and she would bring some to us. I would always make it into some type of dip. Lingering Shade has a beach house vibe and we wanted our drinks and food to reinforce that vibe so we put it on the menu.”

And no, that’s not an error. The recipe calls for two kinds of hot sauce — Louisiana Hot Sauce and Tabasco. Maybe that’s what gives this dip its extra kick?