RECIPE: Make Lingering Shade’s Smoked Trout Dip

I am a big fan of smoked fish dips and never miss a chance to try them. Normally the best places for them that I have found are near the beach. But I recently discovered a great option inland at Lingering Shade. Their smoked trout dip has a pop to it that takes it a step above the typical flavor profile. It would be such a treat if I could get the recipe! — Kathy Bruss, Decatur
With its cocktail list full of references to beaches from Nantucket to Sanibel Island, it’s not surprising that Lingering Shade would augment those cocktails with a beachy dip. Paul Donahue and Lewis Jeffries, co-owners of Lingering Shade Social Club, were happy to share this recipe. Donahue told us, “We started making a dip like this when we had our house on St. George Island. Our friend would smoke trout that her husband caught and she would bring some to us. I would always make it into some type of dip. Lingering Shade has a beach house vibe and we wanted our drinks and food to reinforce that vibe so we put it on the menu.”
And no, that’s not an error. The recipe calls for two kinds of hot sauce — Louisiana Hot Sauce and Tabasco. Maybe that’s what gives this dip its extra kick?
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Louisiana Hot Sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Tabasco
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/2 pound smoked trout
- 3/4 cup sliced green onion, both green and white parts
- 1 1/2 tablespoons pickle relish
- 1 tablespoon capers
- Chopped chives, for garnish
- Toasts, for serving
- In the bowl of a food processor, pulse cream cheese and sour cream just until blended. Add Old Bay Seasoning, horseradish, lemon juice, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Tabasco and white pepper and process until smooth.
- Remove mixture from food processor bowl and move to a medium bowl. Remove skin from smoked trout and flake the flesh. Add flaked trout to the cream cheese mixture and fold gently. Fold in the green onion, pickle relish and capers. Keep covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Will keep up to 3 days. When serving, garnish with chopped chives and serve with toasts. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 30 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 2 grams protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 165 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Lingering Shade Social Club, 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com.
