RECIPE: Make Lingering Shade’s Cucumber Island

Lingering Shade Social Club co-owner Paul Donahue was happy to share the recipe, which was developed by bartender Devon Moree. “With the introduction of the Ketel Botanicals, we were interested in developing a drink using each of the three flavors,” Donahue explained. “Devon focused on the Cucumber & Mint and did an amazing job in bringing out and reinforcing the flavor while adding a wonderful balance to the drink, achieved with Chareau, an aloe liquor, mint simple syrup and lime juice. It’s been one of the most popular cocktails on the menu.”

We were happy to be introduced to this vodka and also the aloe liquor. A combination of aloe, cucumber, muskmelon and spearmint among other things, Chareau is a fun addition to the liquor shelf.