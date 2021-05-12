RECIPE: Make Lingering Shade’s Cucumber Island

I recently visited a cozy place with a chill vibe called Lingering Shade, right off the Beltline. They have a spacious, dog-friendly patio that serves tasty cocktails and light snacks. Since I am a beach lover, I tried the Cucumber Island drink. It was such a refreshing spring cocktail with a liqueur that made it smooth and layered. I would love to have the recipe if you can get it. — Kathy Bruss, Decatur
Lingering Shade Social Club co-owner Paul Donahue was happy to share the recipe, which was developed by bartender Devon Moree. “With the introduction of the Ketel Botanicals, we were interested in developing a drink using each of the three flavors,” Donahue explained. “Devon focused on the Cucumber & Mint and did an amazing job in bringing out and reinforcing the flavor while adding a wonderful balance to the drink, achieved with Chareau, an aloe liquor, mint simple syrup and lime juice. It’s been one of the most popular cocktails on the menu.”
We were happy to be introduced to this vodka and also the aloe liquor. A combination of aloe, cucumber, muskmelon and spearmint among other things, Chareau is a fun addition to the liquor shelf.
Extra Mint Simple Syrup is perfect for sweetening your next glass of iced tea. And maybe add a splash of Chareau.
- Ice
- 1 1 /2 ounces Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint vodka
- 3/4 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 ounce Chareau
- 1/2 ounce Mint Simple Syrup (see recipe)
- Mint leaves and cucumber slices, for garnish
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add vodka, lime juice, Chareau and Mint Simple Syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with mint and cucumber slice. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 153 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- Several sprigs of mint, both stems and leaves
- In a small saucepan, combine water, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add mint. Stir and cover. Let cool completely then strain into a jar. Refrigerate until used. Makes 1 1/4 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 29 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, no fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.
From the menu of...Lingering Shade Social Club, 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com.
