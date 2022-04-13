RECIPE: Make Juniper Cafe’s Vietnamese Hot Fried Chicken

Juniper Cafe’s Vietnamese Hot Fried Chicken 4 cups buttermilk

1 egg

6 tablespoons turmeric, divided

6 tablespoons onion powder, divided

4 tablespoons garlic powder, divided

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

6 teaspoons salt, divided, plus more for seasoning fried chicken

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more for seasoning fried chicken

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon thinly sliced Thai bird’s eye chile

1 (3-pound) whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces

Canola oil, for frying

2 cups cornstarch

2 cups rice flour

MSG, to taste

Chile Oil (see recipe), to taste

Cabbage Slaw (see recipe), for serving

Slivered green onion and cilantro sprigs, for garnish To the jar of a blender or large bowl, add buttermilk, egg, 4 tablespoons turmeric, 4 tablespoons onion powder, 2 tablespoons garlic powder, smoked paprika, 4 teaspoons salt and sugar. Blend or whisk until smooth to make a marinade. Add mint and chili and blend just enough to finely chop but not puree them.

Arrange chicken in a large bowl and cover with marinade. Using your hands, rub marinade into chicken, massaging for several minutes. Cover chicken and marinade and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to fry, remove chicken from refrigerator. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a Dutch oven, heat at least 2 inches of oil to 325 degrees.

Meanwhile, in a wide bowl, mix cornstarch, rice flour, remaining 2 tablespoons turmeric, remaining 2 tablespoons onion powder, remaining 2 tablespoons garlic powder and remaining 2 teaspoons salt.

Starting with the legs and thighs, remove chicken pieces from marinade and allow excess to drip, but do not shake too much. Pieces of mint should still cling to chicken. Put first chicken piece in dredging mixture and press mixture into all sides.

Carefully put thighs and legs in hot oil, but do not crowd. Fry about 12 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of meat reaches 165 degrees. Move legs and thighs to the prepared baking sheet. Fry the breasts and wings about 10 minutes, or until a thermometer reaches 165 degrees, then move to baking sheet.

Sprinkle fried chicken with salt, sugar and MSG to taste. Dress chicken with generous amount of chile oil, stirring to make sure it is well mixed so chicken is brushed with both oil and chile pulp.

Chile Oil

This chile oil is very spicy. If you have sensitivity to peppers, wear gloves while preparing it, and be aware that while the chile oil is heating, it will emit strong fumes. Do not breathe the fumes directly.

Chile Oil 1 cup crushed red pepper flakes

10 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

2 tablespoons cayenne

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon vinegar

5 Thai bird’s eye chiles, stems removed, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoons Szechwan peppercorns

2 cups canola or grapeseed oil In the bowl of a food processor, combine crushed red pepper flakes, garlic, shallots, cayenne, honey, vinegar, chiles, salt, Szechwan peppercorns, and salt. Process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium saucepan over low heat.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm oil to 300 degrees.

Cabbage Slaw

To preserve the crunch of the vegetables, this slaw is best served fresh. Prepare the vegetables and the dressing before you fry the chicken, then combine the vegetables and dressing when ready to serve. At the restaurant they use a mandoline to cut thin strips of carrot and jicama.

Cabbage Slaw 1 head napa cabbage, core removed, thinly sliced

2 large carrots, cut into thin strips or grated

1 small jicama, cut into thin strips or grated

1 red onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds

Leaves from 4 sprigs mint, roughly chopped In a large bowl, combine cabbage, carrots, jicama and red onion.

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar and salt.

From the menu of ... Juniper Cafe, 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-427-3057; juniper-cafe.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

