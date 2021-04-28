RECIPE: Make Georgia Grille’s Lobster Enchiladas

One of the losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic was the closing of Georgia Grille, Karen Hilliard’s much loved Buckhead neighborhood restaurant. Fortunately, the recipe for her iconic Lobster Enchiladas were documented in Hilliard’s 1994 cookbook, “Teaching Billy to Cook,” which includes many of the recipes that became favorites in the more than 30 years of the restaurant’s existence. Copies of the cookbook are available directly from Hilliard for $15. Order a copy by texting her at 404-274-0578.

Hillard says in the headnote to this recipe, “Some customers wouldn’t eat anything else at Georgia Grille.”