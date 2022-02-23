RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Short Rib Ragu

When Double Zero’s executive chef Zachary Lanier shared this recipe, he wrote, “What is not to love about this dish? The slow-cooked braised short rib-turned-ragu is tender and satisfying. This dish is definitely a labor of love, but totally worth it. Pair with your favorite short pasta and enjoy.”

When we were ready to test the recipe, we had trouble finding boneless short ribs, so we made the dish with 4 pounds of bone-in ribs (to account for the weight of the bones), following all the same steps, but when we removed the ribs at the end of the braising, we slipped out the bones before following the remainder of the recipe.