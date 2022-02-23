RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Short Rib Ragu

We love all the food at Double Zero, but the one dish we always order is the short rib ragu. May we get the recipe to try at home for special occasions? — Scott McEwan, Atlanta
When Double Zero’s executive chef Zachary Lanier shared this recipe, he wrote, “What is not to love about this dish? The slow-cooked braised short rib-turned-ragu is tender and satisfying. This dish is definitely a labor of love, but totally worth it. Pair with your favorite short pasta and enjoy.”
When we were ready to test the recipe, we had trouble finding boneless short ribs, so we made the dish with 4 pounds of bone-in ribs (to account for the weight of the bones), following all the same steps, but when we removed the ribs at the end of the braising, we slipped out the bones before following the remainder of the recipe.
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 pounds boneless short ribs
- Salt and pepper
- 1 large white onion, chopped
- 4 celery ribs, chopped
- 2 medium carrots, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 sprigs rosemary
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 cups red wine, such as Chianti
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Cooked pasta such as radiatori or penne, for serving
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
- Grated Parmesan or pecorino, for garnish
- Heat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Generously season short ribs with salt and pepper on all sides. Working in batches, arrange ribs in Dutch oven, being sure not to crowd them, and sear on each side until brown, about 3 minutes per side. As ribs are browned, remove from Dutch oven and set aside. Repeat until all ribs are browned and set aside.
- Add onion, celery, carrot, garlic, rosemary and thyme to rendered fat in the Dutch oven. Saute vegetables over medium heat, stirring frequently until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste. Add wine, stirring and scraping the bottom of the Dutch oven to release browned bits. Bring to a boil and cook until wine has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in broth and crushed tomatoes and bring the liquid to a simmer. Return browned ribs to Dutch oven. Simmer 5 minutes, then cover bake 2 hours, until ribs are fork tender.
- Transfer ribs to a large bowl. Shred meat, removing and discarding large chunks of fat and gristle. Set shredded meat aside.
- Using an immersion blender, puree the mixture in the Dutch oven. Put the Dutch oven back on stove over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce sauce by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in butter, then return shredded meat to sauce.
- Serve over pasta and garnish with grated Parmesan or pecorino and chopped parsley. Makes 8 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1-cup serving: 471 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 33 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 90 milligrams cholesterol, 624 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Double Zero, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta; 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author