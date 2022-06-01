BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Meatballs and Vodka Sauce

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Whenever we go to Double Zero, we always get the DZ Meatballs, along with the garlic knots to soak up all the vodka sauce. They’re some of the best meatballs in town. Although they’re made with beef, they tastes so light compared to others I have tried. May I get the DZ Meatballs recipe? — Mylan McEwan, Atlanta

Double Zero executive chef Zachary Lanier was glad to share the recipe. “Our meatballs are very traditionally made,” Lanier told us. “The vodka sauce adds the creamy texture to cut the meaty, rich flavors of the meatballs. Serve as an appetizer at your next social gathering or add spaghetti for a family dinner.”

In our photo, the meatballs are garnished with Double Zero’s house-made giardiniera relish. It’s a combination of chopped cauliflower, carrots, celery and red bell pepper brined 12 hours, and then marinated at least eight hours in a mixture of garlic, red wine vinegar, chili flakes, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper. The vegetables are then finely diced into a relish that provides a bright note to the dish.

Double Zero’s Meatballs and Vodka Sauce
  • 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • Vodka Sauce (see recipe)
  • Grated Parmesan or pecorino, for garnish
  • Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a large bowl, stir together parsley, panko, egg, egg yolk, garlic powder, pepper and salt. When well mixed, add ground beef and ground pork and lightly combine with parsley mixture. Form mixture into 20 meatballs and arrange on prepared baking sheet.
  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until meatballs are cooked through. Serve meatballs over Vodka Sauce and garnish with Parmesan or pecorino. Makes 20 meatballs.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per meatball, without sauce: 146 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 14 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 63 milligrams cholesterol, 186 milligrams sodium.

Vodka Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 1 (28-ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and pepper
  • In a large skillet over medium-low heat, warm oil and add shallot, garlic and red pepper flakes. Saute, stirring frequently, until shallot is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir to combine well. Carefully stir in vodka, which may start to flame. Simmer mixture until sauce reduces to about half the volume, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and return mixture to a simmer. Add cream and simmer sauce 10 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and use an immersion blender to puree sauce, or let sauce cool slightly and puree in the jar of a blender. Taste and adjust seasoning. Makes 5 cups.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 70 calories (percent of calories from fat, 76), 1 gram protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 92 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Double Zero, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta; 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

