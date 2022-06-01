RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Meatballs and Vodka Sauce

Double Zero executive chef Zachary Lanier was glad to share the recipe. “Our meatballs are very traditionally made,” Lanier told us. “The vodka sauce adds the creamy texture to cut the meaty, rich flavors of the meatballs. Serve as an appetizer at your next social gathering or add spaghetti for a family dinner.”

In our photo, the meatballs are garnished with Double Zero’s house-made giardiniera relish. It’s a combination of chopped cauliflower, carrots, celery and red bell pepper brined 12 hours, and then marinated at least eight hours in a mixture of garlic, red wine vinegar, chili flakes, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper. The vegetables are then finely diced into a relish that provides a bright note to the dish.