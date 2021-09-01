RECIPE: Make Casseroles’ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Casseroles’ Balsamic Vinaigrette 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup olive oil In the jar of a blender, combine balsamic and red wine vinegars, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Blend to emulsify, then add olive oil and blend again. May be stored up to 4 days. If refrigerated, can be stored longer but will need to come to room temperature before using. Makes 1 3/4 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 78 calories (percent of calories from fat, 92), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium. Per tablespoon: 78 calories (percent of calories from fat, 92), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . Casseroles, 1393 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com.

