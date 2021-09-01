RECIPE: Make Casseroles’ Balsamic Vinaigrette

At a potluck dinner, a friend brought a big salad and a container of balsamic vinaigrette. She had made the salad, but the vinaigrette was from Casseroles, a neighborhood shop. I’m trying to eat more salads these days and this vinaigrette will help me meet that goal. Will they share the recipe?
David Hopkins, Atlanta
Casseroles in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood just celebrated its 10th anniversary offering casseroles — refrigerated, frozen or heated — as well as a range of soups, salads, dips, side dishes and desserts. Owner Betsy McKay was happy to share the recipe for this vinaigrette she says is pretty basic, but delicious. At Casseroles, you can get this as a separate item to go, or as an accompaniment to their Chopped Garden Salad or their Mediterranean Salad.
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup olive oil
- In the jar of a blender, combine balsamic and red wine vinegars, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Blend to emulsify, then add olive oil and blend again. May be stored up to 4 days. If refrigerated, can be stored longer but will need to come to room temperature before using. Makes 1 3/4 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 78 calories (percent of calories from fat, 92), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of . . . Casseroles, 1393 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com.
