RECIPE: Make Casi Cielo’s Aguachile de Pescado

Aguachile de pescado is a simple, lightly spicy preparation of raw fish similar to ceviche, but not marinated as long as ceviche might be. It’s a dish intended to be prepared and eaten right away.

Ponzu is a Japanese dipping sauce made from a combination of ingredients, including soy and citrus juice. You should be able to find it in a grocery store with a well-stocked selection of international foods. For the bonito flakes, you will need to visit an Asian grocery store or a natural foods shop.