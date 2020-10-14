RECIPE: Make Brockett Pub’s Irish Stew

Readers don’t have to wait until next St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy this recipe from Christina and John Gagne, the owners of Brockett’s Pub House & Grill.

It’s not often we have the chance to feature a restaurant slow-cooker recipe, but the Gagnes prepare this stew using a commercial slow cooker that makes 48 servings at a time. Fortunately, they cut the recipe down for us; you’ll find this version is much more manageable. The stew is always on the menu at Brockett’s Pub for St. Patrick’s Day along with other Irish dishes.