RECIPE: Make Brockett Pub’s Irish Stew

I have had the Irish stew at Brockett Pub House & Grill around St. Patrick’s Day a few times and it is delicious and the best I have ever had. Is there any way that you can get the recipe? — Joyce Walsh, Atlanta
Readers don’t have to wait until next St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy this recipe from Christina and John Gagne, the owners of Brockett’s Pub House & Grill.
It’s not often we have the chance to feature a restaurant slow-cooker recipe, but the Gagnes prepare this stew using a commercial slow cooker that makes 48 servings at a time. Fortunately, they cut the recipe down for us; you’ll find this version is much more manageable. The stew is always on the menu at Brockett’s Pub for St. Patrick’s Day along with other Irish dishes.
They have 16 beers on tap so the Gagnes say when they can incorporate beer into a dish, they do. This stew features Irish stout.
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped carrot
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder or leg, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup Irish stout
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 cups beef stock
- 2 cups quartered Yukon Gold potatoes
- 10 sprigs thyme
- 10 sprigs parsley
- 1 stem rosemary
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- In a small dish, combine kosher salt, seasoned salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add celery, carrot and onion and half the salt mixture. Stir to combine and saute until onions just turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and saute 1 minute. Transfer mixture to slow cooker.
- In the same skillet (do not rinse), add lamb chunks and remaining salt mixture. Toss to combine. You don’t want to crowd the skillet, so you may need to do this in batches. Keeping heat at medium-high, brown chunks on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. When all meat is browned, return all meat to skillet and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in flour. When chunks are coated in flour, add stout and tomato paste. Use liquid to deglaze pan and then transfer everything to the slow cooker. Pour on beef stock. Stir in potatoes.
- Make a bouquet garni by tying together the thyme, parsley and rosemary with a piece of kitchen twine. Add to slow cooker and push bouquet garni below surface of liquid. Set cooker to high and cook 4 hours, or until lamb is tender. Remove bouquet garni and discard. Stir in honey. Serve, garnished with fresh parsley. Makes: 10 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per cup: 317 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 18 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber 19 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 64 milligrams cholesterol, 665 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Brockett Pub House & Grill, 4522 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. 770-938-1080, brockettpub.com.
