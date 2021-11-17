RECIPE: Make Bonefish Grill’s Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

I would love the recipe for Bonefish Grill’s citrus herb vinaigrette. It’s so light and refreshing without being heavy on the acid. Just a little goes a long way. I’m addicted to it. Please help. Thank you. — Linda Carrier, Johns Creek
This recipe is the creation of Tim Curci, co-founder of Bonefish Grill, and has been on the restaurant’s menu for more than two decades. It’s served on their house salad and their Florida Cobb Salad. Some customers turn the salads into entrees by adding a protein such as grilled salmon.
Many restaurants use an olive oil blend for vinaigrettes like this, especially when pure olive oil would overwhelm the other ingredients. You can find olive oil blends at the grocery store, or make your own using one-quarter olive oil and three-quarters your favorite vegetable oil.
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon orange juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup olive oil blend
- In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, cilantro, honey, shallot, garlic, lime juice, orange juice, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in the olive oil blend. Taste for seasoning. May be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Makes 3/4 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 91 calories (percent of calories from fat, 89), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 41 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Bonefish Grill, 2997 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. 678-202-3394, bonefishgrill.com.
