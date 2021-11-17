RECIPE: Make Bonefish Grill’s Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

This recipe is the creation of Tim Curci, co-founder of Bonefish Grill, and has been on the restaurant’s menu for more than two decades. It’s served on their house salad and their Florida Cobb Salad. Some customers turn the salads into entrees by adding a protein such as grilled salmon.

Many restaurants use an olive oil blend for vinaigrettes like this, especially when pure olive oil would overwhelm the other ingredients. You can find olive oil blends at the grocery store, or make your own using one-quarter olive oil and three-quarters your favorite vegetable oil.