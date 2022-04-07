RECIPE: Make Azotea Cantina’s Coconut Paletas

Just in time for spring and warmer weather, chef-consultant Kevin Maxey was happy to share the recipe for these creamy coconut paletas. These frozen treats are a traditional Mexican treat, often sold in paleterias, and can come in any number of flavors, usually either fruity or creamy. Sweetened condensed milk is often a key ingredient, as it is here.

Explore Making frozen pops in Atlanta

The coconut paletas are always available at Azotea Cantina, and as our reader notes, make a great accompaniment to the churros.