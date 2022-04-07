RECIPE: Make Azotea Cantina’s Coconut Paletas

We were at Azotea Cantina with our kids and had lunch on its beautiful rooftop space overlooking the city. The kids wanted dessert, so we ordered the churros con chocolate and a couple frozen coconut paletas. The pops were so delicious! We thought it could be fun to make the pops at home with our kids. Would you be able to get the recipe? — The Wilson Family, Atlanta
Just in time for spring and warmer weather, chef-consultant Kevin Maxey was happy to share the recipe for these creamy coconut paletas. These frozen treats are a traditional Mexican treat, often sold in paleterias, and can come in any number of flavors, usually either fruity or creamy. Sweetened condensed milk is often a key ingredient, as it is here.
The coconut paletas are always available at Azotea Cantina, and as our reader notes, make a great accompaniment to the churros.
The yield will depend on the size of your paleta or ice pop molds.
- 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk, reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish, if desired
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast shredded coconut, stirring constantly, until light brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Reserve 1 teaspoon for garnish, if desired.
- In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, half-and-half, almond extract and salt. Stir in toasted coconut.
- Pour into paleta or ice pop molds and freeze. If desired, serve with remaining 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk and 1 teaspoon toasted coconut. Makes 12 3-ounce paletas.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 12: 222 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 4 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 14 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 18 milligrams cholesterol, 166 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Azotea Cantina, 245 18th St., Atlanta. 404-902-6040; azoteacantina.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author