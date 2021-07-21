RECIPE: Make Aroma Indian Bistro’s Chicken Korma

Anoop Bhanot is the chef and owner of Aroma Indian Bistro and was happy to share his version of a recipe he says has Persian influences. “Mughal emperors arrived in India and brought their Mughlai cuisine like korma, adapted from the Persian kitchen.” At Aroma Indian Bistro you can order korma with your choice of protein – chicken, shrimp, lamb or paneer.

His Chicken Korma recipe is mild and creamy. The creamy texture comes not from the addition of lots of heavy cream, but from the pureed onions and cashews that make up the sauce. Boiling the onions to produce the puree results in a sauce that has the rich flavor of onions, but with none of the possible bitterness.