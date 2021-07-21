RECIPE: Make Aroma Indian Bistro’s Chicken Korma

My daughter lives in midtown Manhattan amidst scores of Indian restaurants. One of our go-to dishes is chicken korma. To my surprise, Aroma Indian Bistro in Roswell does a better job than most every place we’ve tried in NY! Yes, it’s fattening ... but oh, so good. I wonder if Aroma would share their recipe. — Meredith Rubel, Marietta
Anoop Bhanot is the chef and owner of Aroma Indian Bistro and was happy to share his version of a recipe he says has Persian influences. “Mughal emperors arrived in India and brought their Mughlai cuisine like korma, adapted from the Persian kitchen.” At Aroma Indian Bistro you can order korma with your choice of protein – chicken, shrimp, lamb or paneer.
His Chicken Korma recipe is mild and creamy. The creamy texture comes not from the addition of lots of heavy cream, but from the pureed onions and cashews that make up the sauce. Boiling the onions to produce the puree results in a sauce that has the rich flavor of onions, but with none of the possible bitterness.
Coconut powder also adds creaminess and is available at shops that stock Indian or East Asian groceries. That’s where you’ll find fenugreek leaves as well.
Credit: Anoop Blahot
- 1 tablespoon raw cashews
- Milk, to cover cashews
- 2 1/2 pounds onions, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon golden raisins
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 3/4 teaspoon cardamom
- 3/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons coconut powder
- 1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves
- Salt
- 1 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast or thigh, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Basmati rice or naan, for serving
- In a small bowl, soak cashews in water overnight. The next day, drain off water and put cashews in a small saucepan and add milk to cover. Cook over medium heat just until cashews are tender, drain off milk, then puree cashews in a food processor or blender. Set aside.
- Put chopped onions in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until onions are soft, about 20 minutes. Drain off water and use an immersion blender to puree onions. (If you don’t have an immersion blender, put the onions in a food processor or blender and puree.) You should end up with about 4 1/2 cups of puree. Set aside.
- In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic and saute 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add pureed cashews and raisins, then stir until well combined. Add reserved onion puree and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in coriander, cardamom and white pepper. Stir in cream, coconut powder and fenugreek. Season to taste. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, then add chicken and cook until chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes, and sauce reduces by a third. Serve with basmati rice or naan. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 512 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 31 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 29 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 128 milligrams cholesterol, 183 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Aroma Indian Bistro, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. 470-494-5228, aromaindianbistro.com.
