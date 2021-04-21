RECIPE: Make Alma Cocina’s Plata Cubes

The restaurant uses a wholesale product, a kilogram package of frozen morello cherry puree, available at websites such as igourmet.com. With shipping costs at almost $40, we decided to try using tart morello cherry jam, available at many grocery stores. The restaurant uses Herradura agave nectar, available from Amazon. We also cut the recipe down to a third of what Alma Cocina makes at one time and formed our cubes in a silicone ice cube tray that made 2-inch cubes, which is just the right size for a highball glass.

Modifying the recipe for home cooks without using those wholesale products and the restaurant’s blast freezer turned out to be something of a challenge. The recipe below freezes well but produces a cube that may not have the concentrated flavor of those served at Alma Cocina. We liked them with sparkling water as much as with alcohol. If you want something that better resembles the cubes at Alma Cocina, Mendelsohn recommends modifying the recipe by decreasing the agave syrup to 3/4 cup and the water to 1 cup.