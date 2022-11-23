RECIPE: Make Lure’s Baked Crab Dip

We love the baked crab dip at Lure and think it would be great to serve at home for a big party. Will they share the recipe? ― Susan Davidson, Sandy Springs
Lure’s executive chef Justin Baunach was happy to share this party-size recipe perfect for holiday entertaining. When sending the recipe, Baunach wrote, ”Lure’s baked crab dip has been a longtime favorite. It’s great for sharing at the table whether with a group or a date to kick off your meal or simply for a post-work snack with a glass of wine. It’s especially great in the cooler weather as a comfort dish.”
A serving at Lure is about 3/4 cup and serves two to four people as an appetizer. It’s served with slices of toasted baguette or thickly sliced cucumbers for a gluten-free option.
The restaurant uses frozen Hatch chiles, but Baunach says canned Hatch chiles are fine to use.
Lure’s Baked Crab Dip
From the menu of ... Lure, 1106 Crescent Ave., Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com.
