RECIPE: Make Lure’s Baked Crab Dip

Lure’s executive chef Justin Baunach was happy to share this party-size recipe perfect for holiday entertaining. When sending the recipe, Baunach wrote, ”Lure’s baked crab dip has been a longtime favorite. It’s great for sharing at the table whether with a group or a date to kick off your meal or simply for a post-work snack with a glass of wine. It’s especially great in the cooler weather as a comfort dish.”

A serving at Lure is about 3/4 cup and serves two to four people as an appetizer. It’s served with slices of toasted baguette or thickly sliced cucumbers for a gluten-free option.