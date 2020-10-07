RECIPE: Learn to make Firepit Pizza Tavern’s Meatball Pizza

Firepit Pizza Tavern is known for its brick oven pizza, and chef Shaun Whitmer was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s meatballs, and the meatball pizza our reader craves.

Note that these are truly giant meatballs, almost a quarter pound each. It only takes two to top a pizza, but we bet you’ll find plenty of other ways to enjoy the remaining meatballs. Refrigerated pizza dough is now widely available at many grocers.