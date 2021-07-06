RECIPE: Humble potatoes and kale combine for rich picnic dish

A recent invitation to a picnic-themed potluck prompted me to think egg casserole (It had been nearly 18 months since I’d had an opportunity to take my insulated carrier anywhere), but using a boil and bake method that food writer Deborah Madison shares in her keeper of a cookbook, “The Savory Way” (Bantam Books, 1990).

Madison’s Potato and Kale Gratin is a simple recipe in which the veggies, after taking separate turns in boiling water, are layered in a gratin dish, covered with cream and baked until the liquid has been absorbed and the edges form a golden crust.