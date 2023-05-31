RECIPE: Make Humble Pie’s Spiced Apple Buckle Cake

Love the Spiced Apple Buckle Cake from Humble Pie. We started going there for the pizza but we are so glad we didn’t resist trying the desserts. This cake is moist and fruity, comfort food at its finest. Will they share the recipe? — Kendra Wilson, Atlanta

Humble Pie pastry chef Carelys Vazquez was happy to share the recipe for a style of cake she learned as a young cook in Miami. “‘Buckle cake’ is a term used for a single-layer cake topped with fruits. In the baking process, the fruits ‘buckle’ the cake.” The restaurant serves the cake with vanilla bean ice cream from Butter & Cream and housemade caramel sauce.

The restaurant is currently serving a blueberry buckle cake, although they will offer the apple buckle cake as a special the first week of June. The apple version is a standard offering through Humble Pie’s new online ordering system, called Pie Shop.

Explore More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Humble Pie’s Spiced Apple Buckle Cake

Note: For nutritional calculations, a “pinch” is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Caramel Sauce

From the menu of ... Humble Pie, 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta; 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.