RECIPE: Make Gypsy Kitchen’s Whole Grain Bowl

Gypsy Kitchen’s executive chef Banks White says this bowl is a variation of something he’s been making for years. “I’ve had grain bowls in my repertoire since I took a brief vegan journey in New York City many years ago. The Moroccan Citronette balances the creamy cashew cheese and elevates the turmeric couscous. It’s a clutch dish for our lunch.”

Like many grain bowls, this one is a combination of several components that can be prepared ahead of time. Make the cashew cheese and citronette a day or two in advance and refrigerate. Then when you’re ready to serve, bring the citronette to room temperature. The couscous cooks while the cauliflower roasts. In just 15 minutes, you have a satisfying meal.