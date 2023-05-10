RECIPE: Make Gypsy Kitchen’s Whole Grain Bowl

BreakingNews
I have eaten grain bowls at many restaurants in Atlanta but my favorite is the whole grain bowl served at Gypsy Kitchen in Buckhead. It’s not overly complicated with tons of vegetables. Just a simple combination of couscous and cauliflower with a delicious vinaigrette. Will they share the recipe? Abigail Schwartz, Atlanta

Gypsy Kitchen’s executive chef Banks White says this bowl is a variation of something he’s been making for years. “I’ve had grain bowls in my repertoire since I took a brief vegan journey in New York City many years ago. The Moroccan Citronette balances the creamy cashew cheese and elevates the turmeric couscous. It’s a clutch dish for our lunch.”

Like many grain bowls, this one is a combination of several components that can be prepared ahead of time. Make the cashew cheese and citronette a day or two in advance and refrigerate. Then when you’re ready to serve, bring the citronette to room temperature. The couscous cooks while the cauliflower roasts. In just 15 minutes, you have a satisfying meal.

In our photograph, the restaurant combined roasted cauliflower and broccoli. This recipe is delicious as written, or with the addition of your favorite vegetables.

Gypsy Kitchen’s Whole Grain Bowl

Cashew Cheese

You will have 1 1/4 cup of cashew cheese left over. Use it as a spread for toast or as a dip for vegetables.

Morrocan Citronette

From the menu of ... Gypsy Kitchen, 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

