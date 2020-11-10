Community Cooks: Maple glazed salmon is go-to dish for Atlanta caterer

His catering business has changed direction, too, offering delivery, curbside pickup, take-and-bake casseroles, ready meals, and drop-offs for small gatherings. Brinson also has plans to sell spice blends and sauces online. And right now, he’s gearing up for Thanksgiving, taking orders on his website, gourmetinnovationsinc.com.

“You can get a full Thanksgiving meal from us, with the idea being basically, ‘It’s been a rough year. Let us take care of the cooking. You just enjoy your holiday,’” he said. “And a portion of the proceeds we give back to the church. It’s just been a really good relationship with the church since I started. I’ve been doing this now for 15 years. It’s something I’ve always had passion for, and I’ve always enjoyed doing.”

One of Brinson’s favorite recipes is Maple Glazed Salmon, which he says was inspired by a LongHorn Steakhouse salmon dish with an enticing sweet and savory marinade. His version is a hybrid of several different recipes.

“I thought it would be good for dinner parties, and really nice on a buffet,” he said. “I started toying around with grilling it on a cedar plank, which gives it another level of flavor. To keep the recipe simple, I do it in the oven, and it gets a crispy glaze as you baste it. It pairs well with so many different things – any kind of vegetables, and it’s great with couscous or a rice dish.”

Chef Bob Brinson’s Maple Glazed Salmon. Courtesy of Bob Brinson Credit: Bob Brinson Credit: Bob Brinson

This recipe serves up to six, but you can double the marinade, and bake an entire side of salmon for a holiday buffet or party.

Maple Glazed Salmon 2 pounds salmon fillets

1 cup pineapple juice

3/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1/2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger or ¼ teaspoon dried ginger

1 minced garlic clove or ½ teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish. Whisk together the pineapple juice, maple syrup, soy sauce, brown sugar, thyme, ginger, garlic, onion powder, and pepper flakes to make a marinade. Reserve ½ cup of the marinade and pour the rest of the marinade over the fish. Let sit for 30 minutes.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the marinated fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 6 minutes, remove fish from oven, baste with the reserved marinade. Return fish to the oven. Repeat this process of baking and basting every 6 minutes for a total of 24 minutes, then remove from oven and serve. Serves: 4-6 Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving, based on 4: 433 calories (percent of calories from fat, 190, 48 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 9 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 168 milligrams cholesterol, 1,286 milligrams sodium. Per serving, based on 4: 433 calories (percent of calories from fat, 190, 48 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 9 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 168 milligrams cholesterol, 1,286 milligrams sodium.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.