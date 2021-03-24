RECIPE: Feeling and fueling the lasagna love with a lighter version

For warmer weather, this lighter lasagna delivers all of the flavor without all of the fat. Dip the noodles in a mornay sauce made from milk, broth and a mere quarter cup of pecorino, and every bite will be tender and creamy. My vegetarian families enjoy the savory mushroom and pea filling; meat lovers can throw in cooked ground turkey for a flourish of lean protein. Whether you’re an eater or a maker, this lasagna will fill your belly and your heart.

Explore More Healthy Cooking recipes