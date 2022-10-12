RECIPE: Homemade hot pretzels are an easy fall favorite

Welcome cooler temperatures into your kitchen with homemade soft pretzels. These buttery bombs of bread-y goodness are comfort food for any fall activity; I have already served them during two football tailgates and one homecoming date meltdown. You can also freeze the cooked pretzels, then microwave them individually to make a salty snack in just 30 seconds.
These easy-peasy pretzels use ingredients you already have in your pantry. No stand mixer? No problem. You can knead this dough quickly by hand. Do take the extra time to give your pretzels their baking soda bath. A quick simmer in the alkaline solution gives pretzels their distinctive color, texture and flavor. If you’re feeding a crowd, consider cutting the dough into 2-inch “bites” and reducing the bake time to around 12 minutes. Then serve your pretzels with sides of mustard, cheese dip, or a festive fall beverage of your choice.
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 package (2 1/4 teaspoons) active dry (not rapid rise) yeast
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 1 1/2 cups lukewarm (100-110 degrees) water
- 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more if needed
- 9 cups tap water
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon kosher or pretzel salt
- Cinnamon sugar, melted butter, mustard or cheese sauce for dipping (optional)
- Mix the sugar, yeast, salt and warm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Allow the mixture to rest until the yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes.
- With the stand mixer running on low, add the flour, pausing to scrape down the sides if needed. Mix until the dough is a smooth ball, about 5 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, add up to 1/4 cup of additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time. Disengage the bowl from the mixer and cover it with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest in a warm, draft-free place until the dough doubles in size, about 30 minutes.
- While the dough proofs, heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone liners or oiled parchment paper and set them aside. Bring the water and baking soda to a rolling boil in a medium pot. Melt the butter in the microwave or in a small pot on the stovetop and set it aside.
- After the dough has doubled in size, divide the dough into 8 parts. Roll each part into a 22-inch-long rope. If the dough contracts or doesn’t roll out easily, let it rest 5 minutes longer and try again. To make the pretzel shape, hold the rope in a “U,” twist the dough near the ends, then fold the ends down and pinch the ends onto the base of the U.
- Using tongs, drop a pretzel into the boiling water. Boil for 20 seconds. Remove the pretzel using a slotted spoon, gently shaking off the excess water, and place the pretzel on a prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the pretzels are boiled.
- Brush the tops of the pretzels with the melted butter, and sprinkle the pretzels with kosher or pretzel salt. Bake for 12-15 minutes until dark brown, rotating the trays halfway through. Let the pretzels cool on a rack for 5 minutes before serving. Makes 8 pretzels.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per pretzel: 265 calories (percent of calories from fat, 18), 7 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 902 milligrams sodium.
