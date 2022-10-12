RECIPE: Homemade hot pretzels are an easy fall favorite

These easy-peasy pretzels use ingredients you already have in your pantry. No stand mixer? No problem. You can knead this dough quickly by hand. Do take the extra time to give your pretzels their baking soda bath. A quick simmer in the alkaline solution gives pretzels their distinctive color, texture and flavor. If you’re feeding a crowd, consider cutting the dough into 2-inch “bites” and reducing the bake time to around 12 minutes. Then serve your pretzels with sides of mustard, cheese dip, or a festive fall beverage of your choice.

