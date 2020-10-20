RECIPE: Fall for gnocchi with butternut squash

First, lighten the squash puree with an egg and low-fat ricotta cheese. Then add just enough flour to make a workable dough. Cut the dough into tiny pieces, because they blossom when boiled. If you have time, double the recipe and freeze the extra raw dumplings. You can boil them straight from the freezer, for an elegant meal in minutes. When making your own sauce, skip the pinch of sugar. Bold tomatoey goodness complements our naturally sweet squash.

Now that you’ve mastered gnocchi making, adapt the recipe to use up starchy leftovers, like an extra baked sweet potato, or a bonus can of pumpkin puree. Colorful, healthy comfort food is always in season.