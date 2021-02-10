RECIPE: Easy Fettuccine Alfredo — no jar necessary

Decadent and silky fettuccine Alfredo is, to me, one of the greatest comfort foods. Both the original Italian version — made with just fresh fettuccine, Parmesan and copious amounts of butter — and the cream-filled American recipe that graces many chain restaurant menus are worthy of the claim.
Both styles are easily prepared on a busy weeknight without resorting to a jarred sauce, but the Italian style requires a little more technical know-how. For this American version, you’ll need cream, a bit of garlic and parsley, lots of Parmesan and pepper, and, of course, fettuccine. I like to use the quick-cooking fresh pasta found in the refrigerator section of the grocery store, but you can certainly use dried if that’s what you’ve got.
Many jarred sauces and restaurant recipes use additional starch as a thickener, but there’s really no need to do so. Simply boil the cream down with the garlic until it is thick and luscious. Using a cheaper, younger Parmesan cheese (such as Boar’s Head) will also help to create a creamier sauce; it melts more evenly, and its sweeter flavor complements the cream and pepper.
The only real trick to the recipe is to reserve a cup or so of the pasta cooking water to adjust the consistency of the final dish. Make it as thin or thick as you’d like. Serve the pasta straight from the skillet as soon as you’re happy with the sauce.
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1 pound fresh fettuccine
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- On the side: Mixed green salad
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, pour the cream into a large skillet. Using a rasp-style or other small grater, grate the garlic into the cream. Place over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then lower the heat to maintain a rapid simmer. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the cream is reduced by half and is quite thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the 1/2 cup Parmesan, and season with salt and a generous amount of pepper.
- Once the sauce is finished, add the pasta to the boiling water, return to a boil, then cook until just tender, about 45 seconds. Ladle out about 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta thoroughly.
- Add the pasta to the sauce and return to low heat. Stir, adding the reserved pasta water a few tablespoons at a time, until the pasta is well coated in the sauce and the dish has reached your desired thickness. Remove from the heat again and stir in the parsley. Serve immediately topped with additional Parmesan and black pepper, with a salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 852 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 20 grams protein, 90 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 48 grams total fat (29 grams saturated), 143 milligrams cholesterol, 695 milligrams sodium.
