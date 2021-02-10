RECIPE: Easy Fettuccine Alfredo — no jar necessary

Both styles are easily prepared on a busy weeknight without resorting to a jarred sauce, but the Italian style requires a little more technical know-how. For this American version, you’ll need cream, a bit of garlic and parsley, lots of Parmesan and pepper, and, of course, fettuccine. I like to use the quick-cooking fresh pasta found in the refrigerator section of the grocery store, but you can certainly use dried if that’s what you’ve got.

Many jarred sauces and restaurant recipes use additional starch as a thickener, but there’s really no need to do so. Simply boil the cream down with the garlic until it is thick and luscious. Using a cheaper, younger Parmesan cheese (such as Boar’s Head) will also help to create a creamier sauce; it melts more evenly, and its sweeter flavor complements the cream and pepper.