RECIPE: Easy, cheesy white pizza

There’s only really one rule when it comes to white pizza: no red sauce. From there, toppings can vary widely. Ricotta, mozzarella, pesto, chicken, bechamel, Parmesan — really, anything goes.
For me, the ideal white pizza toppings are creamy, cheesy, flavor-packed, and have a touch of color. My creamy element is mascarpone cheese, which is easy to dollop on the pizza and then let melt and bubble under the heat of a broiler. Zippy, sharp, freshly grated pecorino, added right before serving, complements the mascarpone and adds a second cheesy note. Homemade garlic oil — and its delicious byproduct, fried garlic — add a wallop of flavor to the pizza, especially when the oil is added twice, once before cooking and once after. A touch of color comes from finely chopped fresh sage; its bright herbal flavor also lightens the otherwise rich dish.
For the crust, you can use any precooked flatbread or pizza shell. I particularly like store-bought naan to make personal pizzas. After cooking for a few minutes under a hot broiler, the edges crisp while the center remains chewy.
- 6 cloves peeled garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 (3-ounce) pieces store-bought naan
- 1 (8-ounce) tub mascarpone cheese
- 3 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
- 1/4 cup freshly grated pecorino cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper
- On the side: Mixed green salad
- Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position second-closest to the heating element.
- Combine the garlic and olive oil in a small skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until sizzling, 3-4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is just starting to brown, 2-3 minutes. Pour through a strainer set over a heatproof bowl, reserving both the garlic and the oil.
- Place the naan on a sheet pan. Drizzle with half the oil and top with all of the fried garlic. Dollop the mascarpone over the naan and sprinkle with the sage. Broil until browned and crisp, 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and drizzle with the remaining garlic oil. Top with the pecorino and black pepper. Slice and serve immediately with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 680 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 15 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 49 grams total fat (21 grams saturated), 92 milligrams cholesterol, 856 milligrams sodium.
