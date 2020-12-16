RECIPE: Easy Butter Cookies for no-fuss holiday baking

There’s nothing like freshly baked cookies to spread the holiday cheer. Granted, there will be less festive gatherings this Christmas season, but we’ll still leave cookies for Santa. And, how special is it to receive a tin of homemade cookies or drop off a batch for a neighbor?

One thing on my wish list this holiday season is “easy.” My Easy Butter Cookies are no-fuss holiday baking at its finest. There’s no rolling or shaping into logs, no chilling, no piping bags, no cookie presses, no extra efforts whatsoever. Just make and bake, and you’ll have warm cookies in less than 20 minutes. They are tender, buttery and crisp all at the same time.