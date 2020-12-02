RECIPE: Honey Ginger Spice Bread is perfect twist on French gingerbread

There’s nothing like receiving a homemade baked good, especially during the holidays. One of my favorite treats for gift-giving is Honey Ginger Spice Bread, based on a classic French gingerbread called pain d’épices I learned while living in Burgundy, France.

With a toothsome crust and a sturdy, dense crumb, it is often sold in loaves or squares cut from giant planks in the village markets. Both the classic recipe and my adaptation are somewhere between bread and cake. With honey as a leading ingredient, it’s not as sugary as most American desserts. It’s also fruitcake-like with the touch of candied ginger, without actually being the lamented boozy brick many folks abhor.