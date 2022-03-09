RECIPE: Cider rules for steamed mussels

This week’s recipe is inspired by French and Belgian moules marinières, mussels bathed in a garlicky broth. From the aroma of steamy liquid to plucking the sweet nugget of delicate flesh from the open shell, dining on steamed mussels is a delightful multisensory experience.

The texture of a cooked mussel is firmer than an oyster, but not as toothsome as a clam. The flavor is mildly fishy yet slightly sweet. Simmered with aromatics, they produce their own intensely savory, salty broth, perfect for dipping chunks of bread. Plus, you get to eat them with your hands. What’s not to love about eating with your hands?