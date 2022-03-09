RECIPE: Cider rules for steamed mussels

It takes minutes to make an inexpensive, satisfying meal with a bag of mussels.
This week’s recipe is inspired by French and Belgian moules marinières, mussels bathed in a garlicky broth. From the aroma of steamy liquid to plucking the sweet nugget of delicate flesh from the open shell, dining on steamed mussels is a delightful multisensory experience.
The texture of a cooked mussel is firmer than an oyster, but not as toothsome as a clam. The flavor is mildly fishy yet slightly sweet. Simmered with aromatics, they produce their own intensely savory, salty broth, perfect for dipping chunks of bread. Plus, you get to eat them with your hands. What’s not to love about eating with your hands?
Mussels are not only quick, easy and economical, but also sustainable. Mussel aquaculture is a shimmering example of nutritious and delicious food raised in a way that’s good for the ocean. When purchasing, these bivalves should be alive and slightly open. To store, remove the mussels from the mesh bag and place in a bowl. Discard any mussels with broken shells. Do not store in water. Cover with a clean damp cloth or paper towel. Mussels can be refrigerated 1-2 days; drain any liquid that collects on the bottom of the bowl and refresh the towel as needed.
A handful of flavor-packed ingredients and a quick blast of aromatic steam produce a delightful dinner in minutes. You’re going to want to roll up your sleeves and give this coastal classic a try.
Mussels in Hard Cider
Half the fun of eating mussels is dipping the bread in the broth. Know that the smallish amount of cider called for in the recipe is enough to steam the mussels because the mussels will produce additional liquid as they cook. However, you can tip in the remainder of the bottle into the dish if you wish — or sip it with your shellfish.
- 5 pounds mussels
- 3 tablespoons pure olive oil
- 1 large shallot, finely chopped
- 1 heaping tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
- ½ cup hard cider
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Crusty baguette, for serving
- Prepare the mussels for cooking: Some mussels may have a bristly thread called a beard, which helps anchor them to surfaces in the ocean. Although most farm-raised mussels have been debearded, you may find a wisp or two. To remove, simply grasp it with your fingers or a pair of pliers and pull. Wash the bearded mussels under cold running water, agitating them with your hand. Discard any mussels that do not close to the touch.
- Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the shallot and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the mussels, red pepper flakes and cider. Season with pepper. (Do not season with salt, as the mussels may be salty.) Stir to combine.
- Cover tightly and cook over high heat, shaking the pot occasionally, until all the mussels have opened, 5 to 6 minutes. Discard any that fail to open. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately with a crusty baguette. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 400 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 41 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 18 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 95 milligrams cholesterol, 976 milligrams sodium.
Virginia Willis is a Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer, and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
