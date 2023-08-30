RECIPE: Open bold flavors with this chickpea and tomato curry

BreakingNews
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
Even when fresh, seasonal foods are at their finest, canned goods from a well-stocked pantry can save the day, and the dinner. It’s immensely practical to keep your favorite cans on hand. Canned foods are convenient, inexpensive and have a long shelf life. And, cooking is simpler and faster when you already have ready-made ingredients.

Everyone should have a meal they can whip up in a flash, a go-to recipe that is simple yet satisfying. This spicy, savory curry made with canned chickpeas, canned fire-roasted tomatoes and canned coconut milk fits the bill.

The sole fresh ingredient is an onion, thickly cut and sauteed until golden brown. Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are the main ingredient. Chickpeas are versatile, affordable and high in fiber and protein. Tomatoes provide both flavor and substance. I prefer fire-roasted tomatoes for this recipe, as the delicious bits of char add another layer of flavor to a dish made with only five ingredients, but you can also use regular diced tomatoes.

Light canned coconut milk is simply coconut cream diluted with water. It’s not as thick as regular, but also has approximately 50% less fat and calories. It’s a swap I am willing to make. Make certain to shake the can before opening it, or stir it once opened, to mix the thicker cream on top into the thinner milk.

Jarred hot curry paste is a combination of paprika, cumin, turmeric, ground red pepper, mustard, tamarind and garlic. An added bonus is that this flavorful paste is seasoned with salt, eliminating the need for additional salt in the recipe. Just a few spoonfuls of curry paste transforms this simple trio of canned goods into a mouth-watering, flavorful curry ready in minutes.

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

Chickpea and Tomato Curry

INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
