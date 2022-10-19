RECIPE: For cream of mushroom chicken, kick the can

To get the meal finished in less than 30 minutes without turning to canned soup, you’ll still need to take a few shortcuts. First, cut down on prep by using pre-sliced mushrooms and a single large shallot, which doesn’t need to be precisely diced to tenderize in a matter of minutes. You’ll need this time to slice boneless, skinless chicken breasts into thinner cutlets.

The lightly thickened cream sauce is easy to prepare. Once you’ve browned the chicken and vegetables, add the cream to the hot skillet and bring to a simmer. It’ll cook down as the chicken cooks through, creating a silky sauce that will perfectly coat boiled egg noodles.