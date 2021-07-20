ajc logo
RECIPE: Chef shows love of Georgia in his lasagna

Chase Todaro's Lasagna Courtesy of Lasagna Love South.
Chase Todaro's Lasagna Courtesy of Lasagna Love South.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

COMMUNITY COOKS
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Chase Todaro is a longtime Atlanta chef who has worked at Rathbun’s and Restaurant Eugene. Currently, he is the chef-owner of Blink Catering service.

During the pandemic, he partnered with Lasagna Love, a nonprofit that tasks volunteers with baking lasagnas for families in need.

“My friend’s mom does a lot of volunteer work, and she reached out to me and gave me the challenge of coming up with a Georgia-inspired lasagna, and she wanted peaches to be in it,” Todaro said.

Besides Georgia peaches, his recipe features other local ingredients, including boiled peanuts.

It’s a bit of a turn on the usual lasagna, Todaro said. “The peaches really come out when you add the peanuts to the sauce.”

Chef Chase Todaro Smiles with his Lasagna Courtesy of Lasagna Love South.
Chef Chase Todaro Smiles with his Lasagna Courtesy of Lasagna Love South.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Georgia Lasagna Love
  • For the short ribs:
  • 2 pounds bone-in short ribs
  • ½ head of celery, sliced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 2 cups Coca-Cola
  • 5 peaches, peeled and sliced
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • flour for dredging
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • For the meat sauce:
  • 1 36-ounce jar of your favorite tomato sauce
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup of the shredded short ribs
  • 2 cups of basil leaves
  • 1 cup of shelled boiled peanuts
  • 4 peaches, pitted and chopped
  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • Dredge the short ribs in flour, place in a large pan with the vegetable oil, and sear until evenly browned on all sides.
  • Remove the short ribs and reduce the heat to medium. Add the celery, carrot, onion and garlic, and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Add red wine to deglaze the pan.
  • Return the short ribs to the pan and add the Coca-Cola, peaches and chicken stock.
  • Bring to a boil, then cover the pan with foil and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 2½ hours. The meat will fall from the bone when it is done.
  • Chill the cooked short ribs in the braising liquid. Once completely cool, shred the short rib meat and reserve for the meat sauce.
  • In a sauce pot, brown the ground beef, adding the minced garlic about halfway through the browning process.
  • While the meat is browning, add the tomato sauce, peanuts, basil and peaches to a blender and pulse until everything is incorporated.
  • Add the sauce from the blender to the beef in the pan, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook for 1 hour, stirring often.
  • After 1 hour, add the shredded short rib to the sauce, cook for another 15 minutes, and remove from the heat. Chill the sauce until ready to use.

  • For the cheese mixture:
  • Stir together:
  • 2 cups ricotta cheese
  • 1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • Additional ingredients:
  • 12 lasagna noodles, either fresh noodles from White Bull in Decatur or store-bought
  • shredded mozzarella cheese for topping
  • freshly torn basil for garnish
  • Assembly: Spray two 8-inch square pans with cooking spray.
  • Spoon the sauce to cover the bottom of the pans.
  • Place three noodles over the sauce, then spread the cheese mixture and another layer of sauce.
  • Repeat this process until all the ingredients are incorporated in the layering.
  • Cover the pans with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
  • Uncover and sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese and garnish with freshly torn basil.
  • Bake uncovered for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serves 12

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 611 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 36 grams protein, 38 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 138 milligrams cholesterol, 487 milligrams sodium.
