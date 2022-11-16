RECIPE: Make C. Ellet’s Steakhouse’s Carolina Gold Rice Pilaf

Chef Christopher Li says he created this dish for a menu that C. Ellet’s owner-chef Linton Hopkins was planning for Easter. He wrote, “It’s not common for a restaurant to invest in sourcing Carolina Gold rice, which has a unique floral flavor when cooked properly. But I really loved how simple and expressive of an ingredient this preparation turned out to be. With its onions gently sweated in butter, nutty toasted almonds, a little parsley for freshness and visual appeal, with plump individual morsels of a humble, but historical grain, I find myself snacking on it often.”

As a side dish, the restaurant serves about four cups of pilaf.