RECIPE: Make By George’s Guava Upside-Down Tea

The recipe for this nonalcoholic beverage was created by Jonathan Sims, a manager and bartender at By George. He says the drink is a pleasant combination of summer and fall flavors with an overall fruity theme of guava and pineapple and the cozy flavors of cinnamon and orange. “The recipe is a perfect go-to for the fall and winter months when you miss summer the most.”

He suggests if you want to turn the mocktail into a cocktail, substitute 1 1/2 ounces of tequila or gin for 3/4 ounce of the tea and 3/4 ounce of the guava nectar.