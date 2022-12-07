ajc logo
RECIPE: Make By George’s Guava Upside-Down Tea

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
40 minutes ago

We love visiting By George at the Candler Hotel in the beautifully renovated Candler building. Lately I’ve been enjoying the Guava Upside-Down Tea. How do they make it? — Melissa Voss, Sandy Springs

The recipe for this nonalcoholic beverage was created by Jonathan Sims, a manager and bartender at By George. He says the drink is a pleasant combination of summer and fall flavors with an overall fruity theme of guava and pineapple and the cozy flavors of cinnamon and orange. “The recipe is a perfect go-to for the fall and winter months when you miss summer the most.”

He suggests if you want to turn the mocktail into a cocktail, substitute 1 1/2 ounces of tequila or gin for 3/4 ounce of the tea and 3/4 ounce of the guava nectar.

Guava nectar can be found in the juice or international foods section of most grocery stores.

By George’s Guava Upside-Down Tea

View Recipe

Pineapple-Cinnamon Syrup

By George recommends making this with commercially made cinnamon syrup, generally available in the coffee section of most grocery stores.

View Recipe

From the menu of ... By George, The Candler Hotel, 127 Peachtree St., Atlanta; 470-851-2752, bygeorgeatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

