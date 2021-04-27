RECIPE: Broccoli and butterhead lettuce make for easy, artful soup and salad

I was drawn to Butter Lettuce Salad because it calls for a pastry brush, used to paint the lettuce leaves with an herby vinaigrette. The notion of a lettuce head as canvas is a lovely reminder that cooking is a form of art, an expression of creativity.

In the headnote, Ripert remarks that “your guests will enjoy cutting into the lettuce head with a knife and fork, as they would a wedge salad.” Mine certainly did.