RECIPE: Bring bold flavors to breakfast strata

To make several varieties of mini-casseroles, I started with a scalable ratio for ingredients. For one ramekin, mix 1 egg with 1/4 cup milk, and pour it over 1/2 ounce bread cut into tiny cubes. Add 1 to 2 ounces of your favorite strong, savory ingredients for flavor. I made a delicious pizza strata using baguette, diced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. A Reuben strata made from rye bread, corned beef, and sauerkraut is as satisfying as a deli sandwich. The winning flavor combination in our house is a barbecue chicken strata made with subtly sweet brioche and a generous dollop of barbecue sauce. In a pinch, make it from rotisserie chicken and any bread you have on hand. Just because it’s breakfast, doesn’t mean your eggs have to be boring.