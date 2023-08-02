RECIPE: A black bean and chicken tostada to rival Tex-Mex takeout

Tex-Mex takeout is easy, but that gets expensive and the food can be loaded with hidden fat and calories. Fortunately, you can make Tex-Mex at home that is good and good for you. Having a well-stocked pantry and fridge plus cooking smart will enable you to make a healthy and delicious takeout inspired, five-ingredient meal in less than 30 minutes.

Cooking smart means thinking ahead, so that you can whip a few ingredients together into a satisfying dinner. Whenever I cook chicken, I cook enough to have for lunch the next day or to repurpose into a dish like this. A store-bought rotisserie chicken, called for in this recipe, is another time-saver.

Canned beans are a staple in a properly packed pantry. Black beans are rich in plant-based protein, fiber and antioxidants. Give them a rinse before combining with the salsa to remove excess salt and starch. Heating the beans and chicken with some of the salsa gives the mixture moisture and flavor without any oil. (If you have the time and a few more ingredients, I suggest sauteing an onion in a little oil before adding the beans.)

Corn tortillas are another staple. Unopened, tortillas will keep for 1-2 weeks at room temperature. Once opened, if tightly wrapped, they can last for several weeks in the refrigerator. Keep a stash on hand to make tostadas, as well as baked chips, enchiladas and quesadillas. This Black Bean and Chicken Tostada is as easy as ordering takeout and better for you, too.

Black Bean and Chicken Tostada

