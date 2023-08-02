RECIPE: A black bean and chicken tostada to rival Tex-Mex takeout

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
9 minutes ago
X

Tex-Mex takeout is easy, but that gets expensive and the food can be loaded with hidden fat and calories. Fortunately, you can make Tex-Mex at home that is good and good for you. Having a well-stocked pantry and fridge plus cooking smart will enable you to make a healthy and delicious takeout inspired, five-ingredient meal in less than 30 minutes.

Cooking smart means thinking ahead, so that you can whip a few ingredients together into a satisfying dinner. Whenever I cook chicken, I cook enough to have for lunch the next day or to repurpose into a dish like this. A store-bought rotisserie chicken, called for in this recipe, is another time-saver.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Canned beans are a staple in a properly packed pantry. Black beans are rich in plant-based protein, fiber and antioxidants. Give them a rinse before combining with the salsa to remove excess salt and starch. Heating the beans and chicken with some of the salsa gives the mixture moisture and flavor without any oil. (If you have the time and a few more ingredients, I suggest sauteing an onion in a little oil before adding the beans.)

Corn tortillas are another staple. Unopened, tortillas will keep for 1-2 weeks at room temperature. Once opened, if tightly wrapped, they can last for several weeks in the refrigerator. Keep a stash on hand to make tostadas, as well as baked chips, enchiladas and quesadillas. This Black Bean and Chicken Tostada is as easy as ordering takeout and better for you, too.

ExploreIf you love Tex-Mex cheese dip, you’ll dig this queso cookbook

Black Bean and Chicken Tostada

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Canton Street task force votes abruptly to end its work1h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans want to defund DOJ after Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s what the Braves did at the trade deadline
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect indicted on murder, 16 other charges
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: Beefsteaks, Romas and everything in between
30m ago
Made in Georgia: Boy’s effort to make money turns into a family business
21h ago
Great Southeast Pollinator Census takes place Aug. 18-19, and you can help
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top