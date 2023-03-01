Exclusive
UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
RECIPE: Make Banshee’s Blood Orange Chocolate Tart

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
17 minutes ago

We are crazy about the Blood Orange Chocolate Tart at Banshee in East Atlanta Village. It’s rich, but the citrus gives it a bright, tangy edge. How do they make it? Sara Allen, Decatur

Nolan Wynn, partner and executive chef of Banshee, supplied the recipe for this dessert, which will leave the menu when fresh blood oranges are no longer in season. If you cannot find blood oranges, Wynn says it’s fine to substitute navel oranges. The recipe was created by chef Ben Park, who reports he loves pairing winter citrus with chocolate in desserts because he loved chocolate oranges as a child.

At Banshee, the tart is topped with orange supremes — fruit segments without the membrane and pith — and garnished with thyme anglaise, hazelnut crunch and chocolate pearls.

Banshee’s Blood Orange Chocolate Tart

From the menu of ... Banshee, 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta; 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

