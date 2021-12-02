ajc logo
RECIPE: Baked brie is perfect for party season

Baked Brie with Savory Jam. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Baked Brie with Savory Jam. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Kate Williams / For the AJC
45 minutes ago

While this holiday season may not look much like those of the past, it’s fairly safe to say that many of us will be doing a bit more celebrating compared to last year. In my house, these gatherings will still be small, but they won’t all be happening via Zoom. For such intimate, family-focused gatherings, it’s nice to stockpile a collection of easy, festive dishes that work as happy hour hors d’oeuvres and quick, comforting dinners.

One such dish is baked brie. It’s easy to customize with different jams and toppings, and, when served with a warm loaf of crusty bread, is deeply satisfying. Don’t worry about futzing with buttery puff pastry to encase the cheese. Many recipes call for this step, but it isn’t necessary. All brie needs to bake successfully is some kind of holder; the wooden container in which most small wheels are packaged will work just fine.

Simply unmold and unwrap the cheese, slice off the top layer of rind, and spread with a savory or savory-ish jam. (I like fig-onion jam.) Bake until hot and melty, throwing a loaf of bread in the oven next to the cheese when it is close to done. For additional toppings, I add toasted or fried nuts (slivered almonds and chopped hazelnuts are both great options) and a generous handful of baby greens or microgreens. Bitter greens, such as arugula, pair particularly well with the rich cheese.

From there, all you need to do is to serve the brie as hot as possible; gather the family (or your guests!) around the table before you pull it out of the oven.

Baked Brie with Savory Jam
  • 1 (9 1/2-ounce) wheel brie in wooden container
  • 2 tablespoons fig-onion jam, or other savory jam
  • 1 loaf crusty bread
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 cup baby arugula or other baby greens or microgreens
  • Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • While the oven heats, slice off the top rind of the brie. Remove any plastic and labels from the wooden brie container, then place the cheese inside, cut-side up. Set on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Spread the jam evenly over the top of the cheese.
  • Bake until the cheese is soft, about 10 minutes. After the cheese has been in the oven for 5 minutes, add the bread to the rack next to the cheese.
  • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the almonds and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
  • When the brie is soft and warm, carefully transfer, still in the container, to a serving plate. Top with the almonds and arugula. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Slice the bread and serve with the cheese. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 483 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 22 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 30 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 67 milligrams cholesterol, 703 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Kate Williams

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

