RECIPE: Baked brie is perfect for party season

One such dish is baked brie. It’s easy to customize with different jams and toppings, and, when served with a warm loaf of crusty bread, is deeply satisfying. Don’t worry about futzing with buttery puff pastry to encase the cheese. Many recipes call for this step, but it isn’t necessary. All brie needs to bake successfully is some kind of holder; the wooden container in which most small wheels are packaged will work just fine.

Simply unmold and unwrap the cheese, slice off the top layer of rind, and spread with a savory or savory-ish jam. (I like fig-onion jam.) Bake until hot and melty, throwing a loaf of bread in the oven next to the cheese when it is close to done. For additional toppings, I add toasted or fried nuts (slivered almonds and chopped hazelnuts are both great options) and a generous handful of baby greens or microgreens. Bitter greens, such as arugula, pair particularly well with the rich cheese.