RECIPE: Make Atkins Park’s Bacon Wrapped Dates

The bacon and date appetizer at Atkins Park restaurant in Virginia-Highland is a throwback recipe that reminds me of something my grandmother used to make, beloved by three generations of my family. I would love to have the recipe. — Erin Williams, Atlanta

Sandra Spoon, owner of Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, was happy to share the recipe for this longtime favorite from the restaurant menu. “The rich sweetness of the dates combines with the salty and earthy blue cheese and the salty and smoky bacon. All the flavors work well together,” Spoon said. “This quick and easy appetizer is a great way to start a party as the recipe can easily be doubled and can be made ahead and then reheated when you’re ready to serve.”

At the restaurant, these are served in skewers with two dates on each and garnished with finely chopped parsley.

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Atkins Park’s Bacon Wrapped Dates

From the menu of ... Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, 794 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.