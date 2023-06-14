X

RECIPE: Make Atkins Park’s Bacon Wrapped Dates

Credit: Courtesy of Atkins Park Restaurant

Credit: Courtesy of Atkins Park Restaurant

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
52 minutes ago

The bacon and date appetizer at Atkins Park restaurant in Virginia-Highland is a throwback recipe that reminds me of something my grandmother used to make, beloved by three generations of my family. I would love to have the recipe. Erin Williams, Atlanta

Sandra Spoon, owner of Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, was happy to share the recipe for this longtime favorite from the restaurant menu. “The rich sweetness of the dates combines with the salty and earthy blue cheese and the salty and smoky bacon. All the flavors work well together,” Spoon said. “This quick and easy appetizer is a great way to start a party as the recipe can easily be doubled and can be made ahead and then reheated when you’re ready to serve.”

At the restaurant, these are served in skewers with two dates on each and garnished with finely chopped parsley.

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Atkins Park’s Bacon Wrapped Dates

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, 794 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump4h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

QTS withdraws $45M tax break request for data center along Beltline
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

QTS withdraws $45M tax break request for data center along Beltline
3h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE: No-cook zoodles with grilled shrimp
1h ago
Cookbook review: The sky’s the limit in campfire feasting
1h ago
My dad’s toast: A daughter cherishes the memories of being raised by a single father
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
22h ago
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
14h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top