RECIPE: At home with egg bagels

In future columns, we can iron out the nostalgia and folklore that inspire the water opinion, but for now, it will suffice to say you can make an excellent bagel in at home with whatever potable water you have on hand.

For inspiration, we’re adapting a recipe from Dale Donchey, the founder-owner of Spiller Park Coffee, who makes remarkably good bagels for his pop-up Dear Friend, Bagels. Inspired by both his Jewish heritage and a keen interest in quality sourcing, one of Dale’s most popular offerings, the egg bagel, blends the bagel traditions of Montreal and New York. Dale’s egg bagel belongs to neither city but offers the best of both: It is light and fluffy with a perfect chew.