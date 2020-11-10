RECIPE: An Italian app you can make in a snap

For the past seven or eight months, I’ve ditched recipes in favor of an ad hoc style whether for lack of time or ingredients. But there is a certain freedom that comes from going off script. And a satisfaction that comes from throwing something together using what’s on hand.

This Italian antipasto recipe is an example of some pantry improv. Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion is, admittedly, more of a list than a recipe. And a simple one by necessity.