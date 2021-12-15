RECIPE: Almond horns sound arrival of holiday cookies

I have long been a fan of almond paste cookies in every form because almond plays well with a lot of other flavors. That leaves a lot of room for customization and innovation. At any holiday cookie tasting, I crave something surprising, and almonds are a perfect tableau for such experimenting. Almonds and chocolate? Check. How about almonds and fruit? Check. Almonds and spice? Triple check.

Almond paste cookies are also categorically easy to assemble, and will always look stunning and professional in a holiday cookie swap.