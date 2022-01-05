RECIPE: A warm salad to enjoy during peak sunchoke season

Also known as a Jerusalem artichoke, this member of the sunflower family is in season late fall through early spring. Urban gardeners know the fun of taking shovel to earth to dig up the tan nuggets. For the past few weeks, I’ve been delighted to find little bundles in my weekly produce delivery from local Fresh Harvest. I stockpiled until I had enough to make this terrific warm salad published in Christopher Kimball’s new “Milk Street Vegetables.”

Sunchokes are as versatile as potatoes. They can be fried, boiled, steamed, grilled, mashed or pureed as a base for soups. The Milk Street rendition calls for roasting them with red onion slices, then tossing them with briny capers and a hit of lemon juice. Then, throw in some greens and drizzle the lot with a sour cream-based dressing flavored with tarragon and garlic.