RECIPE: A simple meal for a cozy, carb-y celebration

As we mark this New Year’s Eve with cheers of celebration and sighs of relief, I’ve been reminiscing about what my family learned in 2020. We must take care of ourselves. We must take care of each other. Baking homemade bread accomplishes both. (We also learned that sourdough starters have their own personalities, and mostly they are jerks.)
To take care of myself, I started running regularly. I learned that it is possible to work off the calories from a bread-and-butter-based diet, but it’s significantly less exhausting to embrace moderation. Which is why my family is welcoming 2021 with this Roasted Squash Carbonara. The carbs are as cozy as the soft pants I’ve worn since March, and it’s tweaked with healthy ingredients so that my Jan. 1 jog isn’t fueled by regret.
Skip the white noodles and choose whole grain, for the protein, fiber and savory nuttiness that deepens the dish’s flavor. You sacrifice nothing but cholesterol when you substitute two egg whites for one of the whole eggs. And add more veggies to more meals by tossing in cubes of vitamin-kissed roasted squash. I like slightly sweet butternut squash, but any squash — or another yummy roasted veggie — will do. Serve this pasta with a simple green salad, and a fresh loaf of sourdough if your starter behaved nicely enough to join the party.
Credit: Kellie Hynes
- 2 large eggs
- 2 large egg whites
- 1/2 cup grated pecorino Romano, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish
- 1 1/2 pounds winter squash (such as butternut), peeled and seeds removed, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 slices turkey bacon, chopped
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 pound whole-grain pasta
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, and 1/2 cup pecorino Romano cheese. Set aside.
- Toss the squash cubes with 2 teaspoons olive oil, salt and pepper and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes until browned and fork tender, stirring halfway through. Set aside.
- Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the turkey bacon and diced onion together until both are browned, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat.
- While the bacon and onions cook, cook the pasta according to the package directions for “al dente” firmness. Reserve 1 1/4 cups of the cooking water before draining. Add the pasta to the skillet with the bacon and onions. Pour the egg mixture over the hot pasta and toss, letting the heat from the pasta cook the egg mixture. Add the reserved pasta water and roasted squash, and toss again. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon pecorino Romano cheese. Serve immediately. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 435 calories (percent of calories from fat, 19), 18 grams protein, 72 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 77 milligrams cholesterol, 336 milligrams sodium.