RECIPE: A simple meal for a cozy, carb-y celebration

To take care of myself, I started running regularly. I learned that it is possible to work off the calories from a bread-and-butter-based diet, but it’s significantly less exhausting to embrace moderation. Which is why my family is welcoming 2021 with this Roasted Squash Carbonara. The carbs are as cozy as the soft pants I’ve worn since March, and it’s tweaked with healthy ingredients so that my Jan. 1 jog isn’t fueled by regret.

Skip the white noodles and choose whole grain, for the protein, fiber and savory nuttiness that deepens the dish’s flavor. You sacrifice nothing but cholesterol when you substitute two egg whites for one of the whole eggs. And add more veggies to more meals by tossing in cubes of vitamin-kissed roasted squash. I like slightly sweet butternut squash, but any squash — or another yummy roasted veggie — will do. Serve this pasta with a simple green salad, and a fresh loaf of sourdough if your starter behaved nicely enough to join the party.