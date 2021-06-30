RECIPE: A realistic path to 30-minute risotto

Thirty-minute risotto is one of those hard-to-keep promises that recipe-writers make. To pull it off, you’ll need to do a bit of multitasking — and limit your prep. After all, the rice will require much of your attention for its entire 25-minute cook time, so any toppings or additions should either be added raw or cooked unattended.
Here, the rice is topped with oil-packed artichoke hearts that get “fried” in their own oil in the oven. Pop them in the oven as it heats and leave them in there until they turn brown and crisp. They’ll need one flip, but otherwise don’t need any attention.
While the artichokes do their thing, heat the risotto cooking liquid (I like to stretch one box of vegetable broth with water, but you can use all broth) and start toasting the grains. I prefer to toast the rice in additional artichoke oil instead of butter; once it turns translucent, stir in white wine and cook it until it disappears. From there, ladle in enough warm broth to cover the rice, let it absorb while you stir, then repeat until the rice is cooked to your liking. You don’t need to stir constantly, but do keep the rice moving as best you can to prevent sticking. To finish, simply stir in a bit of butter and a generous amount of lemon juice. It doesn’t need anything else.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 2 cups oil-marinated artichoke hearts, drained, with the oil reserved
- 1 (1-quart) box low-sodium vegetable broth
- 3 cups water or additional broth
- 1 1/2 cups arborio rice
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 2 lemons, 1 halved and 1 cut into wedges, for serving
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Salt
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Spread the artichokes on the prepared sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the reserved oil. Place in the oven as it heats, and roast until crisp and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- While the oven heats and the artichokes roast, combine the broth and water in a medium saucepan and place over medium-high heat. When the broth starts to steam, turn the heat to low and keep warm.
- While the broth heats, place 2 more tablespoons of the reserved oil in a large skillet and set over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the rice and cook, stirring, until the rice turns translucent, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until evaporated, about 1 minute. Ladle in about 1/2 cup of the hot broth. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the broth is absorbed. Continue to ladle in broth, 1/2 cup at a time, and cook, stirring, until the rice is tender and creamy, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the heat, squeeze in the juice from the halved lemon, and stir in the butter. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately, topped with the artichokes, with lemon wedges on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 360 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 6 grams protein, 38 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 426 milligrams sodium.
