RECIPE: A Parmesan rind is the secret to carrot soup on chilly spring evenings

For those days that seem to dip into “third winter,” I like to blend together a warm soup that’s packed with spring vegetables and topped with tangy yogurt and fresh mint. It still feels springlike, even if I need the extra coziness offered by a hot meal come dinnertime.

This vegetarian soup works equally well with farmers market varieties of carrots and store-bought bagged ones (just make sure they’re all the same color). The secret is umami-rich Parmesan rind that simmers in the pot with the vegetables to bring depth to an otherwise simple recipe. I keep a bag of leftover rinds in my freezer for soups like these. If you don’t have a stash, use high-quality vegetable stock instead of the water or cut off the rind from a new block of cheese.