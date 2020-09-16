RECIPE: 5-minute cold borscht starts with smart shopping

Chilled borscht is a variant of the sour Ukrainian vegetable stew, often made with a mixture of root vegetables and beef. The chilled version is sour, but more consistently made almost entirely from beets (a garnish of potatoes and/or cucumbers would not be out of place). It’s also easy to make vegetarian and to simplify so that it fits within 5:30 Challenge parameters.

The time restraint is not an issue. Thanks to precooked beet packages, you don’t have to do much more than blend all of the ingredients together before serving, which means dinner will take just 5 minutes to make.