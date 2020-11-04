RECIPE: 15-minute orecchiette with broccoli rabe

Over the years, I’ve developed a recipe that requires a small shopping list at a good supermarket and comes together with one pot and one pan. Any orecchiette works, though the De Cecco brand is commonly available and great. Likewise, many markets with good produce departments stock excellent Andy Boy rapini (marketed as broccoli rabe) from California. Depending on the season and whether you buy the organic or conventionally farmed product, it can be more or less bitter. That leaves it to you to turn the dials on the other ingredients to get the bitterness in check. Both anchovies and grating cheese have umami to spare.

There is one ingredient that makes this dish sing for me, and that is Calabrian hot red peppers packed in oil. They’re easy to find in an Italian market or order online; however, red pepper flakes work as an alternative.