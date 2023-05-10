RECIPE: An easy Philly cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks are one of the kings of sandwiches. The secret to a good cheesesteak is its simplicity. A classic Philly cheesesteak consists of thinly shaved steak and caramelized onions cooked on a sizzling griddle. The meat and cheese is then sandwiched within a hearty roll and topped a creamy layer of warm, gooey cheese, often served with Italian long hot peppers on the side. Each juicy bite is toothsome, salty and intensely savory — a flavor, aroma and textural achievement.
They are legendary in the Philadelphia food scene, where the type of cheese used is a cultural divide. Some shops use Cheez-Whiz and others, provolone. Outside of the region, the choices dwindle. As easy as it sounds, a good cheesesteak can be hard to find.
You don’t have to go to Philly — or be disappointed with a subpar sub. You can make a great cheesesteak at home that satisfies — and adds some vegetables to make it a more well-rounded meal. One single boneless ribeye steak combined with a hefty amount of onions, peppers and mushrooms makes enough to serve four. Less steak and more plants are easier on the pocketbook. Maybe even a Philly purist would appreciate this quick-cooking, money-saving, healthier version.
Steak and Mushroom Cheesesteaks
