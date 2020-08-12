Learn how to make New York Prime’s crab cakes

You can enjoy an amazing steak at New York Prime, but we are betting there are many who go just to enjoy the crab cakes. Chef Robert Kinsella says, “The preparation and minimal ingredients are meant to showcase the crab. Start with quality crab meat and the final product will be a winner.”

These cakes are made with lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab, and bound together with just one egg yolk. There are no bread or cracker crumbs in the mix, just a few bread crumbs sprinkled on top to brown the cakes and provide a little crunch. By forming the cake on a baking sheet, instead of trying to create a patty that can be turned, you don’t need a starchy binder.