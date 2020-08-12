Learn how to make New York Prime’s crab cakes

The crab cake at New York Prime is amazing. Big lumps of crab, no bready filling, they were just right for this crab lover. What’s their secret? — Deborah Shupert, Atlanta
You can enjoy an amazing steak at New York Prime, but we are betting there are many who go just to enjoy the crab cakes. Chef Robert Kinsella says, “The preparation and minimal ingredients are meant to showcase the crab. Start with quality crab meat and the final product will be a winner.”
These cakes are made with lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab, and bound together with just one egg yolk. There are no bread or cracker crumbs in the mix, just a few bread crumbs sprinkled on top to brown the cakes and provide a little crunch. By forming the cake on a baking sheet, instead of trying to create a patty that can be turned, you don’t need a starchy binder.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 pound jumbo lump crab
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 teaspoon sherry vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- Pinch dry mustard
- Dash Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs
- Creole remoulade or tartar sauce, for serving
- Make clarified butter: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Do not boil. As the butter melts, foamy milk solids will rise to the top. Skim those off as the butter melts. When the milk solids have been removed, spoon the yellow butterfat into a small bowl, leaving behind the white, milky water at the bottom of the saucepan. Set the clarified butter aside and discard the remaining liquid.
- Make crab cakes: In a colander in the sink, drain crab 30 minutes to be sure all liquid is removed. Do not press on crab.
- When ready to form cakes, heat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a baking sheet.
- In a medium bowl, combine drained crab, mayonnaise, chives, egg yolk, vinegar, Old Bay seasoning, dry mustard and Worcestershire sauce. The mixture will be a little loose. Shape it into four cakes and arrange on prepared baking sheet. Brush each cake with clarified butter and sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake 6 minutes or until cakes are golden brown. Serve warm with Creole remoulade or tartar sauce. Serves: 4
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per crab cake: 262 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 22 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 17 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 189 milligrams cholesterol, 722 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber.
From the menu of . . . New York Prime, 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.