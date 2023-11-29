Get in the holiday spirit with an Irish coffee

This time of year, you tend to see holiday-themed bars popping up on every other corner, offering cocktails with Christmassy names served in mugs that look like Santa’s pants. But when it comes to home entertaining, we stick with our favorite, the Irish coffee.
An Irish coffee is a study in confident simplicity. There are four ingredients: Irish whiskey, sugar, coffee and cream. The specific ingredients used, and how they are combined, are what make the difference.
Let’s start with the vessel, the 6-ounce tulip-shaped Irish coffee glass. The upward-sloping shape and wide rim let you drink the layers of cream, coffee and spirit properly. If you have a bigger cup, like a standard 12-ounce mug, you simply can double the recipe below.
As for the whiskey, Jameson or Powers’ Gold Label is just fine; we currently are using the slightly richer Writers’ Tears. To add richness to your drink, try a Demerara syrup. The touch of molasses left behind in the sugar-making process adds depth of flavor.
For the coffee, we prefer a quality medium roast. We want it to stand up to the strong flavors of the drink, but not have the burnt flavor of some commercial dark roasts.
Finally, let’s talk about the cream. It shouldn’t come out of a can or be thick enough to spoon on top. We like to fill a Mason jar halfway with heavy cream, secure the lid tightly, and shake it until it is whipped, but still pourable. It should float on top, but you should be able to drink through it, meaning you get a little cream with each sip.
Here is a recipe for Irish coffee and another for a twist on the drink:
TRADITIONAL IRISH COFFEE
1½ ounces Irish whiskey
½ ounce Demerara syrup
3 ounces brewed coffee
whipped cream, pourable
Put the whiskey and syrup in an Irish coffee glass. Stir and top with coffee, leaving a half inch of space from the top for the whipped cream. Slowly pour the cream in a circular motion, so it floats on top.
Per serving: 171 calories (percent of calories from fat, 16), trace protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, no fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 12 milligrams sodium.
PIDDLING DIFFERENCES
The name of this Irish coffee riff, served at our Athens bar Nighthawks Lounge, was inspired by the Pogues’ Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” and the movie “Banshees of Inisherin.” Hoodoo chicory liqueur is from the folks behind Cathead Vodka.
1 ounce Writers’ Tears
¼ ounce Hoodoo chicory liqueur
¼ ounce Demerara syrup
3 ounces brewed coffee
whipped cream, pourable
Put the whiskey, liqueur and syrup in an Irish coffee glass. Stir and top with coffee, leaving a half inch of space from the top for the whipped cream. Slowly pour the cream in a circular motion, so it floats on top.
Note: To make the syrup, mix equal parts Demerara sugar and hot water.
Per serving: 133 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), trace protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, no fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 8 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author