Get in the holiday spirit with an Irish coffee

As for the whiskey, Jameson or Powers’ Gold Label is just fine; we currently are using the slightly richer Writers’ Tears. To add richness to your drink, try a Demerara syrup. The touch of molasses left behind in the sugar-making process adds depth of flavor.

For the coffee, we prefer a quality medium roast. We want it to stand up to the strong flavors of the drink, but not have the burnt flavor of some commercial dark roasts.

Finally, let’s talk about the cream. It shouldn’t come out of a can or be thick enough to spoon on top. We like to fill a Mason jar halfway with heavy cream, secure the lid tightly, and shake it until it is whipped, but still pourable. It should float on top, but you should be able to drink through it, meaning you get a little cream with each sip.

Here is a recipe for Irish coffee and another for a twist on the drink:

TRADITIONAL IRISH COFFEE

1½ ounces Irish whiskey

½ ounce Demerara syrup

3 ounces brewed coffee

whipped cream, pourable

Put the whiskey and syrup in an Irish coffee glass. Stir and top with coffee, leaving a half inch of space from the top for the whipped cream. Slowly pour the cream in a circular motion, so it floats on top.

Per serving: 171 calories (percent of calories from fat, 16), trace protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, no fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 12 milligrams sodium.

PIDDLING DIFFERENCES

The name of this Irish coffee riff, served at our Athens bar Nighthawks Lounge, was inspired by the Pogues’ Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” and the movie “Banshees of Inisherin.” Hoodoo chicory liqueur is from the folks behind Cathead Vodka.

1 ounce Writers’ Tears

¼ ounce Hoodoo chicory liqueur

¼ ounce Demerara syrup

3 ounces brewed coffee

whipped cream, pourable

Put the whiskey, liqueur and syrup in an Irish coffee glass. Stir and top with coffee, leaving a half inch of space from the top for the whipped cream. Slowly pour the cream in a circular motion, so it floats on top.

Note: To make the syrup, mix equal parts Demerara sugar and hot water.

Per serving: 133 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), trace protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, no fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 8 milligrams sodium.

